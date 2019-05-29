(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian President John Magufuli called for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe, saying they hindered development and progress.

“This embargo should be reconsidered and removed, so the people of Zimbabwe can enjoy their life and develop their country,” Magufuli said Tuesday.

The Tanzanian leader is on a two-day visit to the southern African nation where U.S. sanctions against some members of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party remain. Magufuli spoke after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa told reporters that the two countries would place “emphasis on economic and trade cooperation” in future.

