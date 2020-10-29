(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania’s main opposition leaders called for protests against the outcome of parliamentary and presidential elections, which shows President John Magufuli and his ruling party are headed for victory.Preliminary election results on Wednesday showed a landslide win for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, with many opposition figures in Parliament losing their seats. The opposition in the East African nation alleges the Oct. 28 vote was marred by widespread fraud, including ballot stuffing. The ruling party has rejected the allegations.

Magufuli, 61, who is seeking re-election for a second term, and opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, 52, are front-runners.

On the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, police arrested several key opposition leaders, including Seif Sharif Hamad, after they urged supporters to take to the streets, the opposition ACT-Wazalendo party said in a statement.

“This was not an election according to Tanzanian laws and international best practices,” Lissu told journalists in commercial hub of Dar es Salaam on Thursday, without providing evidence. “We will not recognize the outcome.”

He also urged the international community to denounce the vote and consider targeted sanctions on government officials.

