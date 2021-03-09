(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu questioned President John Magufuli’s whereabouts, as speculation swirled on social media that he’s fallen ill and been admitted to hospital.

“The president’s well-being is a matter of grave public concern,” Lissu said in a tweet Tuesday. He cited public announcements of previous Tanzanian leaders’ illnesses, before asking: “What’s it with Magufuli that we don’t deserve to know?”

Lissu’s remark came after FichuaTanzania, a human rights group, reported that Magufuli traveled to neighboring Kenya to receive treatment at a hospital in the capital, Nairobi. It urged Tanzania’s government to provide an official comment on the report.

Magufuli, 61, has ruled the East African nation since November 2015. He was last seen in public on Feb. 24 during a tour of the commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, where he inspected projects and addressed public gatherings.

The president was scheduled to attend a virtual heads of state summit for the East African Community regional bloc on Feb. 27, but was represented by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The presidency didn’t respond to two calls and a text message requesting comment.

