(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian authorities arrested at least seven opposition politicians on Tuesday with tensions rising after President John Magufuli launched his bid for re-election.

Zitto Kabwe, a prominent critic of Magufuli and leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party was among those taken from an internal meeting in the southern region of Lindi, the group’s Secretary-General Ado Shaibu told reporters. Video clips on local media showed Kabwe surrounded by armed officers on the back of a police truck, with his supporters along the road chanting: “We won’t allow ourselves to be oppressed.”

Kilwa District Commissioner Christopher Ngubiagai said the leaders were arrested for alleged illegal assembly.

Separately, the government announced Tuesday it revoked the license of privately-owned Tanzania Daima newspaper, citing breach of the nation’s laws and journalism ethics. It had published articles seen to be critical of Magufuli’s administration.

Magufuli, who launched his re-election bid for the October polls last week, has boosted government revenue, moved to reform the mining industry and increased spending on infrastructure since coming to power in 2015. Opposition leaders including Kabwe have, however, accused the president of undermining democracy, allegations that he denies.

