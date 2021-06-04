(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the health ministry to submit to the cabinet guidelines on procurement and funding of Covid-19 vaccines.

Hassan has also allowed foreign embassies and international organizations to import vaccines to inoculate their employees, according to a statement from the presidency.

It’s the latest step by Hassan to seek inoculation for a country whose former President John Magufuli had warned against using the vaccines before his death in March.

