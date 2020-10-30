(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian President John Magufuli is on course for a resounding win in an election that the opposition said was rigged and the U.S. government indicated was seriously flawed.

Magufuli, 61, had almost 85% of the vote with ballots from more than half of the constituencies counted, results released by the National Electoral Commission show. His main rival, Tundu Lissu, 52, of the Chadema party had about 12.4%. Final tallies could be announced as early as Friday.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party was also on track to secure an overwhelming majority in parliament, with key opposition figures, including ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe and Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe losing their seats.

Investors will now be watching closely to see if the opposition’s call for mass protests has the potential to derail one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and Africa’s fourth top gold producer.

Magufuli focused his campaign on a development record, including building new roads, rail links, ports, power plants and 1,700 new health centers. A resounding victory for the president and his party will give him more latitude to pursue his infrastructure investment drive.

The government could also be emboldened to act on its ambitions to extract more tax from foreign mining companies. In 2017, the authorities asked Barrick Gold Corp.’s local unit to pay a whopping $190 billion tax bill -- a dispute the company has since agreed to settle with a $300 million payment and the creation of a mining joint venture with the government.

While Magufuli initially won praise for clamping down on corruption and government inefficiency, he faced criticism toward the end of his first five-year tenure for stifling dissent and clamping and eroding civil liberties. In the run-up to the vote, a number of opposition candidates were disqualified from standing, and reports surfaced of internet shutdowns and interference with social media sites, including Twitter and WhatsApp.

Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo said the elections were marred by violence and fraud, including ballot stuffing. Election officials rejected the claims, saying the elections were credible.

Opposition Arrested

In the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, the CCM’s candidate, Hussein Mwinyi, was declared winner of the local presidential contest. His main rival, the ACT-Wazalendo’s Seif Sharif Hamad momentarily detained after they said the election was stolen and called for protests. Several other opposition leaders remain in police custody.

The ACT-Wazalendo leader Kabwe urged Tanzanians not to recognize the election results and not to bow to the government’s authority.

“Tanzania in full-blown, one-party dictatorship. We shall resist this,” he said on Twitter. “I ask the international community not to recognize this Tanzanian election.”

The U.S. embassy in Tanzania said in a statement on Thursday that “credible allegations” of fraud and intimidation and the “overwhelming margins of victory” in favor of the ruling party raised serious questions about the fairness of the election.

