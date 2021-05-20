(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Fed’s big role in the treasury market will last long after the taper ends Some Fed officials signaled they are open to a debate on scaling back bond purchases

The Biden administration’s $4 trillion economic agenda is at risk of getting tangled up in the calculations of Congress’s budget scorekeepers

The U.S. administration’s proposal to dramatically expand the inheritance tax bill for wealthy Americans is running into some headwinds with Democrats on Capitol Hill, showcasing nervousness about the scope and size of elements of the White House’s ambitious tax plans

U.S. governors halt $300-a-week extra jobless pay

Colombia’s credit rating was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings after the government’s attempt to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests

The global bounce-back from the pandemic will echo the so-called Roaring Twenties but it doesn’t have to lead to a 1930s-style bust, Berenberg says

How the tiny Bahamas beat global giants in the e-currency race with the digital “sand dollar”

The labor shortage that is hitting the U.S. as the nation rebounds from the pandemic is also coming to Europe, where it could prove even more difficult to fix

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast to hear why inflationary fears may not outlast the pandemic

