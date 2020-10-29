(Bloomberg) -- Tapestry Inc., owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands, posted earnings that topped expectations during the quarter when its former chief executive officer resigned amid allegations of improper behavior.

The company overcame the turmoil of a sudden CEO departure and reported adjusted profit of 58 cents a share in the quarter ended Sept. 26, more than double expectations. And while it declined to give a formal outlook, it says it sees both boosted revenue and bottom-line growth in fiscal 2021.

Key Insights

Sales, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, also beat, coming in at $1.17 billion. That was better than expected, but still down 14% year on year as a result of retail’s upheaval. China was a particular bright spot, with the company posting double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in that key market.

Revenue by brand continued to show deterioration at Kate Spade, with sales falling 21%. Coach, the company’s largest division, saw a more modest 9% drop. Stuart Weitzman had the toughest sales quarter, falling 35%.

Tapestry and its luxury rivals are trying to get shoppers back in the buying mood amid the coronavirus. Tourism, which drives a big chunk of the industry, has been hit hard, too. But it’s leaned into digital to help counteract the in-store sales troubles, logging a second consecutive quarter of triple-digit e-commerce growth.

Though uncertainty persists at its stores, the situation at Tapestry headquarters has stabilized. Jide Zeitlin, who abruptly left his post as CEO in July, was officially replaced this week by Joanne Crevoiserat.

Market Reaction

Tapestry shares rose slightly in light Thursday trading. The stock had plummeted 21% this year through Wednesday.

See the statement here.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.