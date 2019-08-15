(Bloomberg) -- Tapestry Inc.’s struggling Kate Spade line didn’t return to sales growth as predicted last quarter, prompting the parent company to pull back on store openings for the brand and lower its outlook for the year. The shares fell as much as 17%, the lowest in ten years.

Same-store sales, a key retail measure, dropped 6% at Kate Spade, compared with the 1.4% gain average estimate from Consensus Metrix. Tapestry, which predicted in May that the Kate Spade unit could return to positive, said Thursday the brand’s results “did not meet our expectations and more time is required to drive a positive inflection in the business.”

Key Insights

Kate Spade hasn’t posted a single quarter of same-store sales growth since it was bought by Tapestry more than two years ago. Tapestry said it needs to act “swiftly and decisively” to turn it around. As it figures out what to do, the luxury company will be pulling back the number planned new store openings and instead “focus on maximizing productivity,” Tapestry CEO Victor Luis said Thursday.

The results appear worse at Kate Spade because of a tough comparison period, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said. That’s because the brand experienced a sales surge following the eponymous designer’s death in June of last year, although she hadn’t been involved with the brand since 2006.

Reflecting the issues at Kate Spade, Tapestry cut its outlook for current fiscal year. It now expects earnings per share to be about even with the previous year, after forecasting growth in May.

The company has been trying out new things, from collaborations to limited editions, to appeal to a changing customer base, but it still has more work to do. More creative designs are “helping to rebuild the brand’s position,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken said of the Kate Spade line ahead of the results.

Market Reaction

Shares fell as much as 17% on Thursday. Tapestry, which also owns Coach, had dropped 26% so far this year through Wednesday’s close.

