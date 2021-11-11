(Bloomberg) -- Revenue at Tapestry Inc. beat Wall Street’s expectations in the most recent quarter thanks to robust sales at Coach, as the brand’s recovery from the depths of the pandemic helped to offset a more sluggish rebound at Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Sales increased 25% on a constant-currency basis to $1.48 billion during the fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 2, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected revenue of $1.44 billion.

Tapestry also raised its fiscal year 2022 guidance for revenue to $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion, and the board said it intends to buy back $1 billion worth of shares, an increase from its previous target of $500 million.

See more details.

Key Insights

“Revenue trends accelerated compared to pre-pandemic levels, driven by North America, as well as continued growth in digital and China -- two key drivers of long-term opportunity,” Chief Executive Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said in the statement.

Coach, which generates most of Tapestry’s revenue, reported better-than-expected sales of $1.11 billion, a 26% increase from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected sales of $1.07 billion. The Coach brand had exceeded pre-pandemic revenue in the past couple of quarters, as U.S. shoppers have been opening their wallets for high-end handbags amid an economic recovery and stock-market optimism.

Tapestry’s Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, by contrast, haven’t surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels. Tapestry said it had been successful in raising the average price of items at all three of its brands, part of a yearslong effort to move the businesses more upmarket.

Market Reaction

Tapestry shares rose as much as 8.8% in early New York trading. Through Wednesday’s close, the stock has risen 37% this year, above the 24% gain for the S&P 500 index.

Get More

See Tapestry estimates.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.