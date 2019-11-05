Tapestry Rises on Profit Beat Even as Kate Spade Sales Sink

(Bloomberg) -- Tapestry Inc. posted earnings that topped analysts’ estimates even amid a sharp sales decline at its Kate Spade brand, which has struggled to rebound after a period of heavy discounting and flash sales.

Excluding some items, profit of 40 cents a share topped projections of 36 cents. The Coach brand, which accounts for more than two-thirds of Tapestry revenue, reported comparable sales growth of 1%, matching estimates, while Kate Spade’s same-store sales tumbled 16%, a little less than predicted.

Key Insights

The Kate Spade results aren’t a welcoming start for new Tapestry Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin, who stepped into the role in September. Zeitlin, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran who has served as Tapestry’s chairman since 2014, said the decline reflects “product and merchandising challenges” for the brand.

The ailing Kate Spade line has been a source of investor concern since it was acquired for $2.4 billion in 2017 under previous CEO Victor Luis. Management has tried to dial back on Kate Spade promotions to reinvigorate full-price sales, but shoppers haven’t gotten back on board. Revenue at Kate Spade fell 6% to $306 million in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the rejuvenated Coach brand remains stable, propped up by shoppers who have been successfully weaned off of perpetual discounts.

Market Reaction

Tapestry shares climbed as much as 6.1% in premarket trading Tuesday. They had lost 21% through Monday’s close and are in the running for their worst annual performance since 2014.

For the company statement, click here.

