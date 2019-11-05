Nov 5, 2019
Tapestry Rises on Profit Beat Even as Kate Spade Sales Sink
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tapestry Inc. posted earnings that topped analysts’ estimates even amid a sharp sales decline at its Kate Spade brand, which has struggled to rebound after a period of heavy discounting and flash sales.
- Excluding some items, profit of 40 cents a share topped projections of 36 cents. The Coach brand, which accounts for more than two-thirds of Tapestry revenue, reported comparable sales growth of 1%, matching estimates, while Kate Spade’s same-store sales tumbled 16%, a little less than predicted.
Key Insights
- The Kate Spade results aren’t a welcoming start for new Tapestry Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin, who stepped into the role in September. Zeitlin, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran who has served as Tapestry’s chairman since 2014, said the decline reflects “product and merchandising challenges” for the brand.
- The ailing Kate Spade line has been a source of investor concern since it was acquired for $2.4 billion in 2017 under previous CEO Victor Luis. Management has tried to dial back on Kate Spade promotions to reinvigorate full-price sales, but shoppers haven’t gotten back on board. Revenue at Kate Spade fell 6% to $306 million in the quarter.
- Meanwhile, the rejuvenated Coach brand remains stable, propped up by shoppers who have been successfully weaned off of perpetual discounts.
Market Reaction
- Tapestry shares climbed as much as 6.1% in premarket trading Tuesday. They had lost 21% through Monday’s close and are in the running for their worst annual performance since 2014.
- For the company statement, click here.
To contact the reporter on this story: Kim Bhasin in New York at kbhasin4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.