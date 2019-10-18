Tarantino’s New Film Runs Afoul of China as Release Is Halted

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities halted a planned Oct. 25 release of director Quentin Tarantino’s newest film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” the latest in a growing number of costly trade and cultural disputes between the U.S. and the world’s most-populous country.

The decision to halt the release may have been tied to the violence in the film or the portrayal of Bruce Lee, the late martial arts movie star. Lee’s daughter made a direct appeal to China’s National Film Administration requesting changes to the scenes that depict her father, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Once Upon a Time” has taken in $366.7 million globally since its U.S. debut in July. It’s the second-highest grossing release of the year for Sony Corp., after the latest “Spider-Man” installment.

Lee comes off badly in the film, boasting about his fighting skills and then getting whipped by Brad Pitt’s character.

Although the indefinite postponement doesn’t appear to be related to U.S.-China trade negotiations or pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, it underscores delicate nature of doing business in the country.

The NBA recently lost a number of local sponsors in China when the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong. Commissioner Adam Silver said “the financial consequences may go on and be fairly dramatic.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Palmeri in Los Angeles at cpalmeri1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.