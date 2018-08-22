Target investors cheer after best same-store sales in 13 years

Target Corp. kept pace with rival Walmart Inc. by posting its best sales in 13 years, boosted by new house brands and online orders.

Same-store sales rose 6.5 per cent in the latest quarter, the company said Wednesday, beating analysts’ average prediction, according to Consensus Metrix. Web revenue growth also accelerated from the first quarter of the year. The shares rose in pre-market trading.

Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell has unveiled more than a dozen new store brands in categories like apparel and home decor over the past year to get customers excited about shopping at the cheap-chic retailer again, and he’s expanding services like same-day delivery and curbside pickup to make online ordering more convenient.

Still, Target faces tough competition from the likes of Kohl’s Corp. and Walmart, which both bested analysts’ sales estimates in the latest quarter, and Amazon.com Inc., which continues to encroach on Target’s clothing and back-to-school sales.

“We’re on track to deliver a strong back half and we’ve updated our full year guidance to reflect the strength of our business and the consumer economy,” Cornell said in a statement.

The company now sees full-year adjusted profit of US$5.30 to US$5.50 a share, up from an earlier range of US$5.15 to US$5.45.