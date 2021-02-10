(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is joining the ranks of companies offering workers incentives to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The retailer will offer its hourly employees as much as four hours of pay to get two doses of the vaccine, it said in a blog post Wednesday. Target will also subsidize all U.S. workers for as much as $15 for each Lyft drive to and from appointments. It will also work with CVS Health Corp. to deploy the vaccination for workers.

“As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need,” Target Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in the post. The company is strongly encouraging but not requiring workers get the vaccine.

Target becomes one of the largest companies to offer incentives to get frontline workers vaccinated. Kroger Co. said it will offer a one-time payment of $100 to associates who receive the full doses of the vaccine, while Starbucks Corp. is also offering as much as two hours of paid time off for each dose.

