Target sales decline as discretionary spending remains tepid

Target Corp. said a key measure of sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter and the retailer remains cautious about discretionary spending for the coming months.

Comparable sales declined 3.7 per cent for the quarter through early May, in line with what Wall Street was estimating. Digital sales helped to moderate the drop, while brick-and-mortar comparable-store sales missed forecasts as traffic declined.

The shares fell as much as 7.7 per cent in premarket trading Wednesday.

The retailer’s adjusted earnings of US$2.03 a share came in slightly below expectations, marking the first miss for this metric in recent quarters. The shares were up about nine per cent this year through Tuesday.

“We remain cautious in our near-term growth outlook,” Christina Hennington, the company’s chief growth officer, said on a call with reporters.

Discretionary spending is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, she said, adding that demand for home products and appliances is staying soft. Apparel is among the areas that are improving, she said, adding that so-called frequency categories, including groceries and other essentials, dipped during the latest quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company has been working to reverse declines in sales and traffic in recent quarters following a solid run during the pandemic. Higher inflation and interest rates have prompted consumers to stay on the sidelines and spend less on discretionary products. A controversy around LGBTQ-themed products further weighed on sales last year.

Value search

Target executives said consumers continue to search for value and are spending more on services and out-of-home entertainment, though they remain cautious with their purchases. Target is on track to deliver growth this year and the business is moving in the right direction, they said.

Target said it expects comparable sales in a range between flat and up two per cent for the current quarter. It forecasts adjusted earnings of $1.95 to $2.35 a share for the period, while the average analyst estimate is $2.19. It reaffirmed guidance for the full year.

Target is navigating through a crucial period. Eyes are on the upcoming Pride Month in June following the merchandise fiasco last year, and the company is cutting LGBTQ-themed products from some stores next month. It launched a paid membership program in April, aiming to catch up to competitors such as Walmart Inc. and Kroger Co. that have been offering the service for years.

This week, the company said it would cut prices of about 5,000 frequently shopped groceries and other essentials.

The ongoing earnings season has been a mixed bag for the industry. Last week, Walmart reported higher sales and said it expects the full year to be slightly better than planned as the world’s largest retailer continues to attract consumers looking for essentials and discounts. Home-improvement retailers Home Depot Inc. and Lowe’s Cos. posted sales declines, weighed down by weak demand for home renovations and big-ticket purchases.

Target shares had been up 9.4 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close, in line with the rise of the S&P 500 consumer-staples index.