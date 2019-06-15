(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is experiencing a system-wide outage that’s preventing customers from making purchases at its stores, the company said on Twitter.

“Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said.

Target customers took on Twitter, sharing images of the long lines and the abandoned shopping carts. The hashtag #targetdown quickly became a trending topic on the social media platform.

