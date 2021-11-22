38m ago
Target Will Stay Closed on Thanksgiving Going Forward, CEO Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The move is “a signal of confidence in the agility we’ve developed as a team over the last couple of years,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell says in a memo to employees.
- “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard -- one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Cornell says
- NOTE: AP reported the decision earlier
- NOTE: Nov. 19, Supply Chain Disruptions Mean Fewer Christmas Discounts
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.