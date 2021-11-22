Target Will Stay Closed on Thanksgiving Going Forward, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- The move is “a signal of confidence in the agility we’ve developed as a team over the last couple of years,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell says in a memo to employees.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard -- one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Cornell says

NOTE: AP reported the decision earlier

NOTE: Nov. 19, Supply Chain Disruptions Mean Fewer Christmas Discounts

