Struggling to hit inflation targets, central banks around the world are debating whether they need to alter what they’re aiming for

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior officials are set to travel to China Monday for the first high-level negotiations since talks broke down in May

Meanwhile, here’s a look inside the New York Fed’s department for doubt

European Central Bank policy makers have plenty of reasons to wait until September before committing to more stimulus The case grew Wednesday as a report showed Germany’s industrial crisis is worsening, the economy is at risk of recession and a raft of mounting troubles mean the chance of a near-term turnaround are fading Economic uncertainty is increasing at an alarming pace and the ECB is right to be anxious about its effects on the euro-area economy, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin One of the few remaining ECB Governing Council members who was in office before Lehman Brothers collapsed will attend his final monetary-policy meeting in Frankfurt this week

China’s central bank chief said rates are currently at an appropriate level and he will make decisions based on domestic considerations

Finally, here’s a look at the strange economics of middle east oil

