Targeting Debate, Trade Talks to Resume, ECB Preview: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Struggling to hit inflation targets, central banks around the world are debating whether they need to alter what they’re aiming for
- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior officials are set to travel to China Monday for the first high-level negotiations since talks broke down in May
- Meanwhile, here’s a look inside the New York Fed’s department for doubt
- European Central Bank policy makers have plenty of reasons to wait until September before committing to more stimulus
- The case grew Wednesday as a report showed Germany’s industrial crisis is worsening, the economy is at risk of recession and a raft of mounting troubles mean the chance of a near-term turnaround are fading
- Economic uncertainty is increasing at an alarming pace and the ECB is right to be anxious about its effects on the euro-area economy, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin
- One of the few remaining ECB Governing Council members who was in office before Lehman Brothers collapsed will attend his final monetary-policy meeting in Frankfurt this week
- China’s central bank chief said rates are currently at an appropriate level and he will make decisions based on domestic considerations
- Finally, here’s a look at the strange economics of middle east oil
