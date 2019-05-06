(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator said the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, accusing Beijing of backpedaling on commitments. Tom Orlik explores what the threat means for the trade talks

Even if just bluster, Trump’s threat to escalate was enough to undo some of Fed chief Jerome Powell’s success in pulling traders back from betting on interest-rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Fed is further amplifying its warnings about the perils of risky corporate debt

Overnight implied volatility in the Aussie dollar is soaring ahead of the central bank’s meeting today as traders boost odds of a rate cut

New Zealand’s central bank may cut interest rates to fresh historic lows tomorrow and its Southeast Asian peers are taking a hard look at cuts, with Malaysia possibly moving as soon as today

Indonesia plans to open up more sectors to foreign investors and reboot its stringent labor laws to become a regional manufacturing powerhouse rivaling Germany and South Korea

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he’s confident housing will return to growth later this year

The ECB’s outgoing chief economist has some parting words for his colleagues on the Governing Council: be careful when planning your future strategy

India’s goods and services tax revenue touched the highest ever in April, but the spurt in collections is far from becoming the norm just yet. Over the border, Pakistan moved a step closer to concluding a financial aid package with the IMF

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.