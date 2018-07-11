(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized U.S. policy on trade hours after the U.S. Commerce Department released a list identifying $200b in Chinese imports for possible tariffs.

Summers wrote,

July 11, 2018 Lawrence H. Summers@LHSummersIt’s hard to imagine a policy better calculated to reduce purchasing power of American workers, degrade competitiveness of American companies, separate the U.S. from its traditional allies and raise the prospects of substantial military confrontation down the road.

Sent via Twitter for iPhone.

View original tweet.

Summers told Bloomberg Television in June that he’s got “fairly high anxiety about how this is all going to play out”.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Kingdon in London at ckingdon@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sonali Pathirana at spathirana@bloomberg.net, Crystal Chui

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.