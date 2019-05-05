(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures fell sharply after President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the yearlong trade war with China, disrupting calm that helped push equities toward all-time highs.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 percent at 6:17 p.m. in New York. The Nasdaq 100 Index futures lost 2 percent. Major equity benchmarks closed within a whisker of records Friday after a strong jobs report bolstered optimism in the economy.

The president’s latest salvo unnerved investors who had grown confident the administration was close to ending its spat with China. Trump on Sunday ramped up pressure on China to complete a trade deal this week during talks in Washington, threatening to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of the Asian nation’s sales to the world’s largest economy, and impose new import taxes.

“When the president puts his foot down, it makes the market go down,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, wrote in an email. “Tariff man is back just in time to make the stock market dive, dive, dive.”

Trump has deployed the threat of tariffs as a negotiating tactic as he seeks concessions from China in trade talks between the world’s two largest economies. He also on Sunday raised the possibility of imposing a 25 percent tariff on another $325 billion in imports from China not currently covered. Such a move could disrupt the U.S. economy as it would hit products such as smartphones and computers that have been left off lists so far.

“A resolution of the deal with China has already been priced into the stock market, and there is little room for disappointment given current valuations,” said David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management. “Combined with optimism surrounding Friday’s labor report and recent 1Q GDP surprise, I doubt these comments move the needle for more than a day or two. Bottom line is President Trump wants to get a deal done and soon, so we wouldn’t see these comments as a legitimate concern for investors at this point.”

After Trump’s tweets, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox News that the president is “issuing a warning.” While “great progress” has been made in the talks, structural and enforcement issues remain, he said.

Trump had twice delayed increasing tariffs on $200 billion in goods to 25 percent from 10 percent after agreeing to a Dec. 1 truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping to give their negotiators time to work out a comprehensive agreement.

“For the market, if talks continue despite an increase in tariffs, the market can absorb the delay, but a shutdown in negotiations would be a clear market negative,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc.

