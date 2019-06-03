(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

A recession could begin in nine months if President Donald Trump pushes to impose 25% tariffs on additional $300 billion of Chinese imports and China retaliates, Morgan Stanley says. Meanwhile, the impact of Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese imports is beginning to ripple through supply chains

Fed officials might have good reason to pat themselves on the back when they gather in Chicago this week -- instead, they’ll be taking a second look at everything they do. Here’s why the Fed’s rethinking its toolkit

Philip Lane is starting his first week as the European Central Bank’s top economist -- and it’s a big one

Here are the most interesting points in China’s White Paper on trade released Sunday

The world’s most enduring growth story is beginning to wobble

Central banks may soon be back saving the world economy beset by an escalating trade war

Trump contradicted two of his top aides, saying Sunday that “companies and jobs” returning to the U.S. would be a key outcome from his decision to impose import tariffs on goods coming from Mexico

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own government doesn’t believe his ambitious campaign pledges to improve living standards are attainable

Closely watched gauges of factory sentiment across Asia showed ongoing weakness, led by another swoon lower in the region’s export powerhouses of Japan and South Korea.

