The global economy, already forecast to post the weakest growth since the financial crisis, is bracing for a fresh blow after Donald Trump’s latest threat to ratchet up his tariff war with China

Japan may decide to remove South Korea from a list of trusted export destinations as soon as today, amid escalating tensions between the two U.S. allies

The worst may soon be over for an electronics slump that has dogged Asia’s export-driven economies

Today’s U.S. jobs report is more likely to embolden the Federal Reserve to keep this round of interest-rate cuts short and sweet

Mark Carney put the onus on Boris Johnson’s government to explain what form Brexit will take, insisting that the Bank of England should base its forecasts on an orderly outcome in the absence of any better guidance

Factories across Asia and Europe are increasingly feeling the brunt of the festering U.S.-China trade war

