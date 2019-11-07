23h ago
Tariff Rollback, China Stimulus Risk, Fed Climate Alert: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- The U.S. and China agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward a deal. If what we’re witnessing is the art of a trade deal, it’s feeling a little like the process for a Jackson Pollock, writes Brendan Murray in Terms of Trade
- A rash of manufacturing job losses, a collapse in investment, a property-market bust or renewed banking turmoil: These are risks that could end China’s policy of restrained stimulus
- Climate change is a threat that risk managers can’t ignore, warned a senior official from the Fed
- The Bank of England highlighted increased threats to growth from Brexit and a weaker global economy, even hinting it could be forced to join other central banks and loosen policy. Still, Dan Hanson says the BOE’s surprise vote split isn’t a precursor to rate cuts
- The EC cut its euro-area growth and inflation outlook amid global trade tensions and policy uncertainty, warning that the bloc’s economic resilience won’t last forever
- Republican ballot-box defeats in two states with fairly strong economies show that growth isn’t everything for U.S. voters
- The Bank of Israel bought $314 million of foreign exchange in October after largely staying out of the currency market most of the year, despite a strengthening shekel
- If 2019 was the year of pension reform in Brazil, 2020 will be the year to focus on growth, writes Adriana Dupita
- Some are barely old enough to walk and talk, much less understand the stock market. But thanks to South Korea’s tax laws, a growing number of children as young as 1 are sitting on shareholdings collectively worth millions of dollars
