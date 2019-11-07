(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The U.S. and China agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward a deal. If what we’re witnessing is the art of a trade deal, it’s feeling a little like the process for a Jackson Pollock, writes Brendan Murray in Terms of Trade

A rash of manufacturing job losses, a collapse in investment, a property-market bust or renewed banking turmoil: These are risks that could end China’s policy of restrained stimulus

Climate change is a threat that risk managers can’t ignore, warned a senior official from the Fed

The Bank of England highlighted increased threats to growth from Brexit and a weaker global economy, even hinting it could be forced to join other central banks and loosen policy. Still, Dan Hanson says the BOE’s surprise vote split isn’t a precursor to rate cuts

The EC cut its euro-area growth and inflation outlook amid global trade tensions and policy uncertainty, warning that the bloc’s economic resilience won’t last forever

Republican ballot-box defeats in two states with fairly strong economies show that growth isn’t everything for U.S. voters

The Bank of Israel bought $314 million of foreign exchange in October after largely staying out of the currency market most of the year, despite a strengthening shekel

If 2019 was the year of pension reform in Brazil, 2020 will be the year to focus on growth, writes Adriana Dupita

Some are barely old enough to walk and talk, much less understand the stock market. But thanks to South Korea’s tax laws, a growing number of children as young as 1 are sitting on shareholdings collectively worth millions of dollars

