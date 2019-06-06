(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. still plans to impose tariffs on Mexico next week over the flow of undocumented migrants from Central America

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he’ll decide whether to enact tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports after the G-20 summit at the end of the month in Japan, where he’s expected to meet with China’s Xi Jinping

Mario Draghi hardened his language as he said the European Central Bank won’t shy away from action to support the euro-area economy during a period of weakening growth

Risks from the U.S.-China trade war and an expected turn in global monetary policy are among themes to look out for at the G-20 finance meetings this weekend

The U.S. jobs report due later today may take on greater significance than usual as investors try to assess the state of the economy; here’s our preview

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calls slumping inflation “one of the major challenges of our time.’’ Shawn Smith, who trains vulnerable low-income workers, sees it differently

