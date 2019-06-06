20h ago
Tariff Waiting Game, Draghi Talks Tough, G-20 Preview: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. still plans to impose tariffs on Mexico next week over the flow of undocumented migrants from Central America
- Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he’ll decide whether to enact tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports after the G-20 summit at the end of the month in Japan, where he’s expected to meet with China’s Xi Jinping
- Mario Draghi hardened his language as he said the European Central Bank won’t shy away from action to support the euro-area economy during a period of weakening growth
- Risks from the U.S.-China trade war and an expected turn in global monetary policy are among themes to look out for at the G-20 finance meetings this weekend
- The U.S. jobs report due later today may take on greater significance than usual as investors try to assess the state of the economy; here’s our preview
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calls slumping inflation “one of the major challenges of our time.’’ Shawn Smith, who trains vulnerable low-income workers, sees it differently
