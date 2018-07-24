U.S. President Donald Trump is reiterating his threat to impose tariffs on countries that treat the U.S. unfairly when it comes to trade.

“Tariffs are the greatest!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday, warning countries must negotiate a “fair” trade deal or they will get hit with tariffs.

Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are all coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but,

as the saying goes, better late than never! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Trump’s message comes ahead of his meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

It also comes amid recent reports that Mexico is aiming to reach a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. and Canada by the end of August to take some of the heat off incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.