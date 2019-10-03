(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Irish and Scotch whiskies, wine, olives and cheese are among the targets in fresh tariffs the U.S. is set to slap on Europe after a World Trade Organization ruling in the Americans’ favor

Guessing game. The Federal Reserve is likely to be under greater pressure to cut the benchmark interest rate this month with stocks and factory data slumping this week, while projections are still mixed

Banking Woes. India’s central bank is due to cut rates Friday, eyeing a worsening bank sector on top of a broader push to boost economic growth

Limited room. Policy makers in Turkey are dueling over whether to cut rates over a slide in inflation, while the central bank chief has signaled a moderation in easing

Opening up. Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg he’s looking to introduce sweeping changes to labor laws by year’s end and open more sectors to foreign investment

Lunchtime read. Here’s how Bloomberg Economics is charting the global outlook into 2020

