(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. hiked tariffs on more than $200 billion in goods from China on Friday in the most dramatic step yet of President Donald Trump’s push to extract trade concessions, deepening a conflict that has roiled financial markets and cast a shadow over the global economy. China promised to retaliate

Bloomberg Economics notes that not many Chinese firms could live with 25% tariffs

Escalating tariffs on Chinese goods could push U.S. businesses to pass on these higher costs to consumers, said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit with China shrank to the narrowest in almost three years

Europe’s leaders will have no one to blame but themselves if they can’t find a female candidate to even consider for the presidency of the European Central Bank

If the gig economy plays a significantly expanded role, the impact will likely be deflationary and is going to cause trouble for central bankers, writes Tom Orlik

Concern has grown among some Bank of Japan board members over the side effects of the BOJ’s massive monetary easing, judging by comments from the April meeting released Friday

Australia’s central bank slashed its near-term economic growth outlook and is relying on persistent hiring strength to cushion a property-driven downturn in household spending

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.