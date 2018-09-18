(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your Tuesday started.

China has vowed to retaliate after the U.S. said it will impose a 10 percent tariff on about $200 billion in Chinese goods next week and more than double the rate in 2019

The latest tariffs sets the stage for a more prolonged battle between the world’s two largest economies. Here’s a look of what that means for U.S. consumers and here’s a timeline of how we got here, and what’s next

Norway’s central bank may be about to start raising interest rates for the first time in seven years as Scandinavia’s richest economy bounces back from its worst oil crisis in a generation

Meanwhile, in other central bank news, Thomas Jordan and his Swiss National Bank colleagues are caught between the heavyweight forces of a strong economy and a strong franc

Ireland, the only founding member of the euro never to hold a top European Central Bank job, is suddenly in the running for two

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.