1h ago
Tariffs Latest, Norway Braces for Hikes, SNB's Dilemma: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your Tuesday started.
- China has vowed to retaliate after the U.S. said it will impose a 10 percent tariff on about $200 billion in Chinese goods next week and more than double the rate in 2019
- The latest tariffs sets the stage for a more prolonged battle between the world’s two largest economies. Here’s a look of what that means for U.S. consumers and here’s a timeline of how we got here, and what’s next
- Norway’s central bank may be about to start raising interest rates for the first time in seven years as Scandinavia’s richest economy bounces back from its worst oil crisis in a generation
- Meanwhile, in other central bank news, Thomas Jordan and his Swiss National Bank colleagues are caught between the heavyweight forces of a strong economy and a strong franc
- Ireland, the only founding member of the euro never to hold a top European Central Bank job, is suddenly in the running for two
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.