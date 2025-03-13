Canada’s New Prime Minister Carney Plots Visit to France, UK

The Ontario premier is gearing up for a critical meeting in Washington Thursday with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney is making plans to visit France and the UK just days after he’s sworn in as Canada’s prime minister, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The planned meetings between the new leader and two of Canada’s key democratic allies would be a signal that Carney believes his government needs to shore up relationships with major European countries that are also targets of US President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and defense.

Carney would meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, the person said, before heading to the UK to visit Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The plans are in flux and there’s still a chance the trip won’t happen. The possible trip was reported earlier by The Globe and Mail.

The 59-year-old former central banker won the leadership of the governing Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday and will officially become the country’s 24th prime minister on Friday.

On Thursday, Trump threatened to impose a 200% tariff on wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages from France and elsewhere in the European Union, broadening the trade war. That comes after the White House put tariffs on steel and aluminum from around the world, and separate tariffs against a broad array of products from Canada and Mexico.

