‘Wartime urgency’: Newspaper front pages day after Canada retaliates against U.S. in trade war

Newspapers on both sides of the border flashed magnified headlines the day after Canada retaliated against the U.S. in the ongoing trade war.

The trade war between the two allies escalated Wednesday when Canada hit the U.S. with nearly $30 billion in counter tariffs. The move by Canada came the day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned 25 per cent tariffs hit Canadian aluminum and steel.

Thursday editions of newspapers in both countries flashed hardened headlines to the likes of “Chaos warrants ‘wartime urgency’” and “Canada strikes back.”

Here’s a look at how some newspapers covered the news.

