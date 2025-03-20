N.B. premier calls for free trade zone among Atlantic provinces

N.B. Premier Susan Holt is calling for a free trade zone in Atlantic Canada.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is calling for the quick implementation of a free trade zone among the Atlantic Canadian provinces as the trade war with the United States grinds on.

Holt hosted her second weekly news conference update on the impact of U.S. tariffs on Thursday. She called on her peers in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador to establish an open free trade zone on goods, services and labour.

On Thursday China’s retaliatory tariffs on Canadian seafood came into effect, which coupled with the 25 per cent tariffs from the United States, are expected to have a major effect on New Brunswick.

“This is absolutely something that is concerning and significant,” Holt said. “(China is) a big customer of ours.”

Earlier this year New Brunswick estimated the U.S. tariffs could cost 4,000-to-6,000 jobs in the province; that estimate has now ballooned to 10,000-to-11,000.

“There are still some hypotheticals in there but the longer the tariffs are there, the greater the job losses will be,” Holt said. “We don’t know how many people have lost their jobs already.”

Holt recently attended the Seafood Expo North America in Boston with 60 New Brunswick seafood producers and companies.

“I was pleased to see the recognition of the challenge,” she said. “What was clear in Boston is New Brunswick has the best seafood in the world and it’s in high demand. There are new relationships to be formed.”

Beyond seafood, Holt’s government is looking at critical mineral development and knocking down interprovincial trade barriers to spark the economy amid the trade war. On Wednesday it introduced a legislation amendment to the Liquor Control Act that would allow consumers to buy alcohol directly from provinces and territories.

A second reading for that bill will be held on Friday.

Holt said she will be heading to Ottawa for another first ministers meeting with new Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss Canada-U.S. relations on Friday. In light of a possible federal election in the coming months, Holt called for consistency at the negotiation table no matter what party forms government.

Susan Holt Premier Susan Holt held a tariff update press conference on March 20, 2025. (Source: Nick Moore/CTV News Atlantic)

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.