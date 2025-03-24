Possible softening of April 2 tariffs 'zero comfort' for auto sector

An employee works on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant, in Woodbridge, Ont., on Monday Feb. 3, 2025. The site supplies auto parts to both Canadian and US auto plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Just over a week before new U.S. tariffs are expected to come into force, the head of Canada’s auto parts manufacturing industry says he’s not optimistic any meaningful reprieve is in the works.

April 2 is set to bring sweeping new reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. in addition to the tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican goods that were delayed by a month. The president had also floated the idea of separate, sector-specific tariffs the same day.

But over the weekend, media reports suggested the reciprocal tariffs could be narrower than initially announced, and that the sector-specific tariffs are off the table for now.

However, Flavio Volpe says with all the layers of tariffs and the stream of new announcements and threats, the reports offer “zero comfort.”

For industries that rely on exports to the U.S., tariffs could be a major hit as their customers south of the border may buy fewer goods or switch to American alternatives.

Volpe says U.S. President Donald Trump is putting major auto companies like General Motors and Ford at risk with his tariff policies, jeopardizing Canadian suppliers at the same time.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.