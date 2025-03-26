Trump sets Wednesday press conference for auto tariffs, White House says

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce tariffs on automobile imports, the White House said.

Trump had said on Monday that the long-promised tariffs on imported cars could come this week, even before a swath of reciprocal tariffs aimed at the countries responsible for the bulk of the U.S. trade deficit on April 2.

The White House has given no details on the extent of the expected tariffs.

Trump in February floated the idea of a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles but has offered no other details.

Industry experts and former U.S. officials expect the administration to rely on an investigation Trump used during his first term as justification for the new levies.

Shares of U.S.-listed automakers fell on news of the press conference.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in BengaluruEditing by Matthew Lewis)

