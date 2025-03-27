Carney to discuss Trump’s auto tariff during meeting in Ottawa. Live election updates here.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on cars and light trucks not made in America is expected to be the focus of party leaders on Day 5 of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney was supposed to campaign in Quebec today but cancelled his trip and is now in Ottawa for a meeting with his Council on Canada-U.S. Relations to discuss Canada’s response to the auto tariff.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be in B.C. later today, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will continue campaigning in Ontario.

On the trail: Carney to spend Thursday dealing with tariffs

On Thursday, Mark Carney will chair an urgent meeting of his U.S.- Canada cabinet council to deliberate what actions to take after Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on foreign autos.

The government is currently in “caretaker mode” and staff are dealing with uncertain protocols. The majority of Parliamentary staffers are currently working with the campaign. They’ve had to replace their government cell phones with personal ones.

As campaign workers, they no longer have their parliamentary passes and cannot access West Block or any other government buildings.

On the plane, campaign staff traveling with Carney could not answer questions such as if the emergency cabinet meeting would be carried out virtually or if ministers were also flying back to Ottawa.

Reporters were told to direct their questions to the Prime Minister’s Office and Carney’s Chief of Staff Marco Mendicino, one of the few remaining political staff on the hill at this time.

Carney learned of the Trump announcement as he was campaigning in the manufacturing heartland of southern Ontario.

About two hours after learning of the tariffs, the Carney election team cancelled its campaign trip to Quebec City and redirected the plane back to Ottawa.

But before getting on the flight, Carney walked into Bingeman’s conference centre in Kitchener-Waterloo.

A capacity crowd of 1,650 waited for Carney inside, while about 150 more people lined up outside to catch a glimpse of the leader boarding his bus.

The new tariffs are coming as the Carney campaign is heating up. Carney visited three cities in one day Wednesday.

He began in Windsor where he released a policy plank on strengthening the auto sector while standing by the Ambassador Bridge.

Then he travelled to London to tour a plastic plant before walking into the rally in Kitchener.

Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened on the campaign trail on Day 4:

Trump auto tariff

As party leaders were preparing to greet their supporters at their respective evening rallies, Trump signed an executive order to impose tariffs on all automobile imports, which will take effect starting next week.

According to a fact sheet from the White House, automobiles imported under CUSMA, or the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, will only be tariffed on the value of content not made in the U.S.

Carney and Singh both said the tariff was a “direct attack” on Canada’s auto workers, while Poilievre called them “unjustified” and “unprovoked.”

The Liberal leader said he would discuss with his council how Canada will respond to America’s latest tariff move.

Trump warns Canada, EU not to retaliate together

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that larger tariffs could be placed on the European Union and Canada if they both work together “to do economic harm to the USA.”

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles, expanding a global trade war and prompting criticism and threats of retaliation from affected U.S. allies.

Tax haven accusation

Carney was on the defence Wednesday as other candidates and reporters pressed him on his previous job with Brookfield Asset Management.

At the firm, he co-chaired two investment funds that were registered in Bermuda, among other locations, to allegedly allow investors to benefit from tax advantages, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.

When asked by a reporter whether it was “ethical” for the funds to be registered in a well-known tax haven, Carney responded that it provided “an efficiency of a structure” that essentially allowed them to avoid double taxation.

Poilievre and Singh accused the Liberal leader of registering the two funds in Bermuda to avoid paying taxes, which Carney denied.

What leaders promised

Hours before the tariff was announced, Carney held a campaign stop under the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., where he promised a $2-billion fund to help protect the jobs of workers in the auto manufacturing industry who would be impacted by Trump’s action.

Campaigning in Quebec, Poilievre vowed that he would keep the retirement age at 65 for the CPP, OAS and the guaranteed income supplement. A Conservative government, he said, would allow working seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax-free. He also released his Quebec platform that promises to respect the province’s autonomy.

Meanwhile, the NDP leader unveiled his party’s tax plan, which includes eliminating the GST on essential items, increasing the basic personal income allowance to $19,500, doubling the Canada Disability Benefit and increasing the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors.

The Green party promised to raise the federal basic personal amount, or the amount of money a person can make without paying taxes on it, from less than $16,000 per year to $40,000.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election writer. With files from the CTV News election desk and The Canadian Press