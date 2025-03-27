U.K. in ‘intensive’ tariff talks with U.S. government, Reeves says

The U.K. is holding urgent talks with the US government in a bid to avoid being hit by extra tariffs planned by President Donald Trump, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said.

“We are now in intensive discussions with the US administration ahead of the increase in tariffs next week,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We want to make sure that those trade flows between the U.K. and U.S. continue to be strong.”

