How Canadian businesses with American names are dealing with the trade war

Canadian businesses with American names remind customers they are proudly Canadian.

It may be named after a state, but Montana’s is 100 per cent Canadian.

“I think a lot of the guests do know that we’re Canadian and we’re really proud to be serving up Canadian barbecue. Our ribs, our steak, and celebrating our 30th anniversary,” said Halifax franchisee Sylvia Corning.

The restaurant is under the Recipe Unlimited Corporation umbrella, which dates back to 1850. Montana’s is one of several restaurants under the brand, as is New York Fries -- another Canadian company with an American name.

It’s a similar story for Boston Pizza, which was founded in Canada more than 60 years ago.

“I think we’ve always, because of our name, made an effort to let people know we’re Canadian and now we’re just kind of tweaking that a little bit, whether that be locally or nationally, through advertising within the store and outside our four walls,” said franchisee Rick VanPoelgeest.

He is a franchisee of nine Boston Pizza locations across Atlantic Canada: three in Nova Scotia, three in New Brunswick, and three in Newfoundland.

While there doesn’t seem to be any confusion or impact to these businesses locally when it comes to their names, some new questions have popped up amid the ongoing trade war.

“‘Where are your products coming from?’ That sort of thing. ‘Are you serving any American products -- whether that be alcohol or food?‘” said VanPoelgeest.

“I’m proud to say almost everything we serve comes from Canada.”

The franchisees stress it’s not just the companies that are Canadian -- the people who work there are Canadian too.

“I’ve spent almost all my adult life really nurturing this brand and this wonderful restaurant, and I think it’s really important for people in my community and in my country to know that Montana’s is an authentic Canadian brand and that we really are grateful for your support,” said Corning.

These large brands have been reminding the public of their Canadian roots, which business professor Ed McHugh said is smart, considering Canadians are paying more attention than ever to the brands they support.

“Any company that can right now should step up its Canadian message and step up its Canadian footprint because I’ve never seen Canadian consumers ever like this in my lifetime,” he said.

McHugh also noted there can be confusion when it comes to brands now owned by Americans but were founded in Canada.

“Like anything, like labels on food these days, people have to do their research, and a lot of people don’t do their research. They just make assumptions,” said McHugh. “On the flip side, people think there’s certain Canadian companies that people think are owned in Canada, Hudson Bay being one that isn’t.”