Carney speaks with Mexican president about United States’ ‘unjustified’ trade war

Liberal leader Mark Carney responds to a question during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2025 in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday about Canada’s plan to “fight unjustified trade actions” by the United States, the prime minister’s office said.

“With challenging times ahead, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation,” Carney’s office said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Carney also highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada.”

Trump, since returning to the White House in January, has announced and delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico. He has also proposed hitting global trading partners with reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on trading partners are set to take effect on April 2, a day he has proclaimed as “Liberation Day” for American trade. CTV News will have extensive coverage across all platforms:

CTVNews.ca will have in-depth coverage, real-time updates, and expert analysis on what the tariffs will mean for Canadians.

CP24.com will report on any developments out of Queen’s Park and what the tariffs mean for the people of the GTHA.

BNNBloomberg.ca will explain what this means for the business community, investors, and the market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ryan Patrick Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama