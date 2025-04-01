Donald Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ event

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Monday, March 31, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through “reciprocal” tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden.

A news release from the White House calls it a “Make America Wealthy Again Event.”

Trump has called Wednesday “Liberation Day” and says he will impose “reciprocal” tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports.

It’s not clear what the latest levies could mean for Canada or whether Trump will end a temporary pause on economy-wide tariffs on the same day.

A White House official confirmed Monday that no decision had been made on whether Trump will reinstate additional duties on Canada and Mexico, which he has linked to the flow of fentanyl.

Since Trump returned to office in January, he has rattled global markets with his on-again, off-again trade war with the world.

