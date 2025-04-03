Canadian apparel company stock prices fall after tariff announcement

An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadian apparel companies including Aritzia and Lululemon saw their stock prices slide Thursday as investors reacted to the sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Aritzia was the biggest loser on the TSX, with shares down more than 20 per cent, while Lululemon shares were down almost 10 per cent on the Nasdaq.

Gildan shares were down almost ten per cent on the TSX.

Trump unveiled 10 per cent tariffs on imports from most countries on Wednesday after markets closed, as well as additional tariffs for dozens of countries.

Canada was left out of the new tariffs but already faces duties on a variety of its goods including auto and steel and aluminum.

Economists have been sounding the alarm over Trump’s tariff policies, saying they are likely to lead to a recession.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATZ, TSX:GIL, NASDAQ:LULU)

