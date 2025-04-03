Germany’s Scholz calls tariffs an ‘attack’ and says global economy will suffer

Olaf Scholz speaks at the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair in Hanover, Germany, on March 30. Photographer: Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the tariffs are an “attack” on a trading system that brought global prosperity and that America itself helped design.

Scholz said Thursday “the whole global economy will suffer from these decisions that haven’t been thought through.” He added that “the U.S. administration is setting off on a road at the end of which there will only be losers.”

Scholz said in Berlin that “this is an attack on a trading order that has created prosperity across the globe – a trading order that is also to a very significant extent the result of American efforts.”

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press