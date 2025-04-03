U.S. emerges as biggest loser in markets from Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump’s shake-up of the global trading system is hurting U.S. assets more than those in many of the big economies he has just slapped with additional tariffs.

U.S. equity index futures tumbled more than 4% after the US President announced a sweeping series of tariffs following the market close on Wednesday, and a gauge of the dollar slumped. But the impact elsewhere was less extreme. The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 1.3% in morning trading while the euro was up 1.3% against the dollar, hitting its highest level since October. A broad gauge of Asian stocks fell as much as 1.7%.

The widespread selloff in global markets makes clear that investors don’t expect any winners from the latest — and by the far the largest — salvo in a growing trade war. But they also suggest the U.S. itself might be one of the biggest victims of Trump’s protectionist policies.

“Global asset allocators will be looking at the US in a very different way,” Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said by phone. “Would international investors sell the US as a result of this and start moving money? Yes, they probably will.”

Overall, the dollar headed for one of its worst days of the year, as traders prepared for the economic impact. The Japanese yen gained 1.5% against the greenback, and Treasury 10-year yields hit their lowest level since October, further weighing on the dollar.

“The aggravation of U.S. growth concerns on the tariff news and related further falls in U.S. stocks has meant that the dollar isn’t enjoying its traditional safe-haven, reserve currency status support,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd.

The tariff announcement has put more pressure on a US stock market that had already floundered this year, as investors braced for Trump’s policies to stir up inflation and raise the odds of a recession in the world’s largest economy. The S&P 500 was down 3.6% this year before the tariff announcement, while the Nasdaq 100 had shed about 7%. The Magnificent Seven tech stocks have tumbled. By contrast, Germany’s DAX is up 11% in 2025.

“The narrative is moving from U.S. exceptionalism to U.S. alienation,” said Kok Hoong Wong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities in Singapore.

