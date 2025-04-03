Windsor Assembly Plant set for two-week shutdown: Unifor

The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. in this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio

Unifor Local 444 has told its members at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant the union was notified on Wednesday evening of a two-week shutdown following the announcement of new U.S. tariffs earlier in the day — and more schedule changes are expected to come.

On Wednesday, the union posted a message to its Facebook page relaying company plans to be “down for two weeks” beginning April 7.

The post by local president, James Stewart, read in part:

“While we had heard rumours of potential downtime, the company said there are multiple factors at play, with the primary driver behind the final decision being this afternoon’s announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump of the U.S. tariffs.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump announced new “reciprocal tariffs” on its trading partners in a bid to bring more manufacturing and jobs to the U.S.

“For decades our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” said Trump in his opening address from the White House Rose Garden in an announcement he dubbed ‘Liberation Day.’

Canada has been spared from those reciprocal tariffs, but the Trump administration maintains 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as newly placed 25 per cent tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles.

For the automotive sector in Canada, all products that comply with the CUSMA Free Trade Deal will continue to be exempt from tariffs for the time being.

An employee works on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant, in Woodbridge, Ont., on Monday Feb. 3, 2025. The site supplies auto parts to both Canadian and US auto plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young An employee works on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant, in Woodbridge, Ont., on Monday Feb. 3, 2025. The site supplies auto parts to both Canadian and US auto plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Stewart went on to write:

“This has and continues to create uncertainty across the entire auto industry. This is not just affecting our plant — it’s impacting facilities in the U.S. and Mexico as well.”

The note wraps by stressing the union continues to monitor the situation closely with union representatives committed to push for “clarity and accountability” from the company.

CTV News has reached out to Stellantis for comment, but has not yet recieved a response.

Windsor Unifor leader remains uncertain about Trump tariffs Local 200 president John D’Agnolo tells our Stefanie Masotti Wednesday’s news conference from the White House didn’t provide any clear answers.

CTV News’ discussion with another local union leader about the impact of the announcement.