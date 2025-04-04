Canada aiming for maximum pressure on Trump, Europe pivot, Joly says

Canada is aiming to put maximum pressure on US President Donald Trump in response to his barrage of tariffs, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, adding that it intends to pivot to Europe and Asia to find new markets.

“We are putting maximum pressure on the Trump administration to pull back on any form of tariffs,” she told Bloomberg Television on Friday. “We are looking to the European Union to be closer and we’re looking to partners in Asia.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will put 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles in response to the Trump administration’s import taxes on foreign autos. Before that, the Canadian government had implemented 25% import taxes on about C$60 billion of U.S.-made products, including aluminum and steel, and consumer items such as whiskey, household appliances, sports gear and cosmetics.

“The question is how much political capital is U.S. President Trump willing to spend on a recession,” Joly said. “Because we know that this will hurt the economy, we know that all of this trade uncertainty is going to ultimately affect consumer habits and at the same time, the investment climate.”

Canada intends to bolster its defense capabilities by expanding its industrial base, she said, while adding that this would take some time. Joly acknowledged that Europe is following a similar path as the U.S. demands Nato, of which Canada is a member, boost military spending.

“We know we have to pivot, and that’s what we’ll be doing,” she said.

Canada Is Biggest Buyer of US Vehicles | Top export markets for US-made cars and light trucks (US Department of Commerce, Inter)

