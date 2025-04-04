Tesla estimates cut further over ‘unprecedented brand damage’

Blue paint over the entrance of the Tesla Inc. dealership in Berlin Reinickendorf, Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 31, 2025. A backlash against Elon Musk is taking the form of physical attacks against Tesla Inc. cars and dealerships as a growing rank of protesters is emboldened. Photographer: Yen Duong/Bloomberg

One of Wall Street’s most bearish Tesla Inc. analysts further reduced estimates for the company’s earnings, citing the magnitude of car-buyer backlash against Elon Musk.

Tesla’s first-quarter vehicle deliveries were far below even JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Ryan Brinkman’s pessimistic estimate, “confirming the unprecedented brand damage we had earlier feared,” he said in a report Friday.

The sales report “causes us to think that — if anything — we may have underestimated the degree of consumer reaction,” Brinkman wrote.

Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first three months of the year, its worst quarterly total since 2022. In addition to changing over production lines at each of its assembly plants to build the redesigned Model Y, the automaker was contending with Musk, its chief executive officer, becoming a more polarizing figure due to his interventions in global politics.

JPMorgan now expects Tesla’s first-quarter earnings to slip to 36 cents a share, short of its previous projection of 40 cents and analysts’ average estimate of 46 cents per share.

Brinkman also trimmed his full-year projection to $2.30 a share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are on average estimating the company will earn $2.70 per share.

Tesla Deliveries Slump to Lowest Since 2022 | Carmaker delivered 336,681 vehicles in first quarter (Company statements)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.