Trump blasts China, says policies will ‘never change’

US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Trump is imposing tariffs on US trading partners worldwide, his biggest assault yet on a global economic system he has long bemoaned as unfair.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed his economic policies “will never change,” and blasted China for retaliating against his sweeping tariff plan, as the prospect of a global trade war continued to wreak havoc on the economy.

Trump’s swift condemnation Friday of China’s move to slap a 34% charge on all American goods raised fears his trade fight could escalate and tip global economies into a recession.

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” Trump posted on social media.

The U.S. president did not announce plans to respond to China’s retaliation with further measures, but he has previously vowed that if countries raise duties in response to the new tariffs, he will do so as well.

The assertion came as countries around the world are weighing how to respond to Trump’s latest levies While top administration officials have sent conflicting messages about the opportunity for US trading partners to cut deals lowering Trump’s new tariffs, the president’s post suggested there’s little for negotiation.

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE. THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!” Trump posted on social media.

The string of comments are the latest example of Trump sending mixed signals about his willingness to negotiate with foreign nations and business leaders to reduce the size and scope of his levies. The package announced Wednesday raised US tariffs to their highest level in more than a century. Late Thursday, Trump indicated he would be willing to reduce his duties if other nations offered him something “phenomenal.”

Trump appeared emboldened by March jobs data that beat forecasts, with U.S. nonfarm payrolls increasing 228,000 last month.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING,” the president wrote in another social media post.

Trump also shared a TikTok video from another user asserting that he was “purposely crashing the market” in order to get the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Stocks on Friday tumbled around the globe, bonds surged and oil hit a four-year low, after China retaliated against Trump’s tariffs with a slew of new measures. he tit-for-tat response raised fears that Trump’s trade war could escalate and tip global economies into a recession.

