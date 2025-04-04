Trump’s trade war hits billions of dollars of deals in 24 hours

A television station broadcasts US President Donald Trump speaking during a Rose Garden event on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. President Donald Trump is imposing tariffs on US trading partners worldwide, his biggest assault yet on a global economic system he has long bemoaned as unfair.

Donald Trump’s global trade war has hit billions of dollars worth of potential mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings in less than 24 hours.

Ticket platform StubHub Holdings Inc., digital payments company Klarna Bank AB and adtech group MNTN have all pressed pause on planned listings, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Their decisions come as markets extend deep losses in the wake of Trump’s move on Wednesday to impose the steepest American tariffs in a century.

The global stock rout is also affecting M&A markets. Bloomberg News reported Friday that French building materials producer Cie. de Saint-Gobain has decided to hold off on a sale of its auto glass unit, which could have fetched as much as €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion). Elsewhere amid the turmoil, private equity firm KKR & Co. has walked away from a consortium discussing a takeover of Gerresheimer AG, the German maker of packaging for drugs and cosmetics that has a market capitalization of about €2 billion.

Other agreed transactions could also be under threat. In the leveraged finance markets, debt being sold to back deals such as HIG Capital’s purchase of Canadian firm Converge Technology Solutions Corp. and ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s acquisition of TI Fluid Systems Plc have been delayed, Bloomberg News has reported.

Fresh Blow

Trump’s tariffs have sparked early retaliation, with China announcing commensurate levies on all American goods and export controls on rare earths. The European Union, the US’s largest trading partner, has also vowed action. The S&P 500 fell as much as 5.15% on Friday.

The fallout is a fresh blow to dealmakers, who’d been hoping for a banner year under Trump 2.0 only to find themselves disappointed by the uncertainty created by the president’s sweeping policy changes. Global M&A activity was sluggish throughout the first quarter and equity bankers were starting to worry that highly-anticipated initial public offerings could end up getting jammed.

This was already affecting transactions.

Suitors for a package of homecare brands being sold by Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc have been trying to figure out how Trump’s tariffs will affect the assets, people with knowledge of the matter said previously. Court Square Capital Partners was planning to sell portfolio company Golden State Medical Supply, which provides generic drugs to the federal health system, but shelved those plans due to uncertainties around tariffs and other unknowns. And Rosebank Industries Plc pulled out of a $2 billion acquisition, blaming market volatility. A €1.5 billion listing of German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG, which had been expected to kick-start IPO activity in Europe, was delayed for the same reason.

--With assistance from Lauren Tara LaCapra, Maggie Eastland, Ryan Gould, Dinesh Nair, Gillian Tan and Bailey Lipschultz.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.