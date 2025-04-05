Some tariffed items may cost snowbirds upon return to Canada

Those who chose to escape the cold of Canadian winter in the United States may have a kink in their return plans.
The imposition of Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, alongside Canadian counter tariffs on certain U.S. products entering Canada means that many travellers will have to pay a surtax (as well as any duties or taxes) upon return to Canada.
The Canadian Border Services Agency issued a reminder in particular to long-term Canadian travellers on Friday about the impact of these charges on goods they intend to bring home with them.
Some of the items that may have new charges include:
- clothing, linens and other textiles
- footwear
- appliances
- ceramics
- jewellery
- meat products like poultry, sausages and pork
- dairy products like milk, cream, cheeses, yogurt and butter
- eggs
- honey
- tomatoes
- citrus fruit
- melons
- coffee
- spices and seasonings like cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, nutmeg, anise and more
- wheat, rye, rice and barley
- oils - including canola, sunflower, palm oil, ground-nut oils, and margarine
- molasses, sugars, chocolates, and confectionery
- wood products
A complete list is available from the Government of Canada.
For Canadian citizens that have been out of the country for more than 48 hours, up to $800 can be brought in without those surcharges applying, however, it’s important that you keep your receipts for the goods that you are bringing in to ensure that you qualify.
For more information, please see the Canadian Border Services agency’s guide to tariffs at the border.
Many snowbirds already faced a complication to the their travel plans due to a rule introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump requiring long-term visitors to register with immigration.