Gold Falls Further at Open as Traders Assess Tariff Turmoil

Gold bars and one ounce gold coins at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers arranged in London, UK, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Gold retreated on Thursday, after notching its latest record, after President Donald Trump triggered tumult on global markets with sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

(Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a drop at the week’s open, as investors weighed worsening risks from the US-led trade war.

Bullion for immediate delivery slid as much as 1.3% to $3,000.37 an ounce, after retreating by more than 2% on Friday. Financial markets from equities to commodities have been rocked by US President Donald Trump’s wave of tariffs, as well as retaliatory measure from nations including China.

While the precious metal typically benefits from periods of upheaval, it can be sold during extreme market dislocation as investors seek to cover losses elsewhere. Bullion remains about 15% higher this year after hitting a succession of records.

