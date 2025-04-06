Japanese Stocks Set to Tumble as Trade War Fears Intensify

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks are set to resume their selloff when the market opens on Monday, leaving investors little room to breathe amid intensifying fears over the global trade war.

Nikkei 225 Stock Average futures were at 31,340.00 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as of 7:01 a.m. Tokyo time, about 7% lower compared with the close for the underlying gauge on Friday. The yen gained past 1% Monday morning to trade at 145.41 per dollar.

A selloff in the US deepened Friday as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the damage of a trade war will be bigger than anticipated. The tariff threat and depressed oil prices sent main equity benchmarks in the Middle East tumbling over the weekend.

President Donald Trump’s top economic officials dismissed any fears of inflation and recession, declaring that tariffs would persist whatever markets may do.

Japan’s Topix followed the Nikkei 225 into a correction on Friday, as financial shares plunged on speculation the Bank of Japan will be reluctant to raise interest rates. The tech-heavy Nikkei is down 16% since its December peak.

Investors will be watching China’s stocks as its financial markets open after an extended weekend. The nation hit back against Trump’s latest tariffs with commensurate levies on all American goods and export controls on rare earths.

